Murda Beatz’s goes international with his new banger, “No Mas” featuring Quavo, J Balvin, Anitta, and Pharrell. Directed by Jackson Tisi. In the tropical visual, Murda drives Quavo in a convertible with a few baddies. J Balvin brings the reggaetón vibe while floating in a sea full of mermaids and Anitta kicks her bi-lingual vocals.

Watch the “No Mas” video below.