Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 82) “Miss Me?”

The boys start off this episode by recapping their working 4th of July weekend, and Rory & Demaris fill Mal in on all the details of Eddin’s relationship. They then get into new music, current and future, and Rory announces his new video content series that will be coming out today ahead of his debut single. Eddin asks the crew about their first heartbreak, as well as their first fight, and the crew responds with some honest story times. They also send prayers and condolences, discuss what they want their legacy to be + more!
Time Stamps:
00:00 – Start Of Show
03:05 – 4th Of July Recap
05:05 – Meeting Eddin’s GF
13:10 – Setting Rory’s Roof On Fire
16:10 – Eating A**
19:00 – Prayers To People In Chicago
20:00 – French Montana & Harry Fraud
25:00 – Lupe’s Album
34:10 – Demaris Got Caption “Game”
42:00 – Getting Dumped
56:09 – Fighting In The Summer
01:04:15 – Jeff B in Drake’s DM’s
01:11:45 – Bodega Situation
01:16:19 – Eric Holder Charged
01:17:00 – J Cole Hits Diamond With No MV
01:20:00 – Leaving A Legacy
01:30:30 – Weekend Plans
