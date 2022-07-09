Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 82) “Miss Me?”

The boys start off this episode by recapping their working 4th of July weekend, and Rory & Demaris fill Mal in on all the details of Eddin’s relationship. They then get into new music, current and future, and Rory announces his new video content series that will be coming out today ahead of his debut single. Eddin asks the crew about their first heartbreak, as well as their first fight, and the crew responds with some honest story times. They also send prayers and condolences, discuss what they want their legacy to be + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Start Of Show

03:05 – 4th Of July Recap

05:05 – Meeting Eddin’s GF

13:10 – Setting Rory’s Roof On Fire

16:10 – Eating A**

19:00 – Prayers To People In Chicago

20:00 – French Montana & Harry Fraud

25:00 – Lupe’s Album

34:10 – Demaris Got Caption “Game”

42:00 – Getting Dumped

56:09 – Fighting In The Summer

01:04:15 – Jeff B in Drake’s DM’s

01:11:45 – Bodega Situation

01:16:19 – Eric Holder Charged

01:17:00 – J Cole Hits Diamond With No MV

01:20:00 – Leaving A Legacy

01:30:30 – Weekend Plans

