KiD CuDi celebrates his career with his greatest hits album, The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1. For the compilation album’s first installment, Cudi digs into his catalogue and highlights a his hits songs “Day N Nite” and “Pursuit Of Happiness” and many more. Featuring 18 tracks of Cudder greatness.

You can stream The Boy Who Flew To The Moon Vol. 1 in its entirety below.