Tobe Nwigwe stunts with his success in his new video, “Been Broke” featuring Chamillionaire, 2 Chainz, and wife, Fat Nwigwe. In the clip, The Nwigwe’s enjoy a wedding ceremony as cars circle around, while the 2 Chainz and Chamillionare kick bars in the garden and the lobby of the mansion. Off of Tobe Nwigwe’s 3 track EP MoMint. Watch the video exclusively on Facebook here.