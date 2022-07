LA vet Joe Moses gets into his freaky bag as he links up with Jeremih for his new single “Freak It”. Joe says about the record:

“[Kurupt’s 1998 single] ‘We Can Freak It’ is one of the best songs in West Coast history. [The song’s producer] Battlecat’s help made the updated version of the song with Jeremih a new classic.”

You can stream “Freak It” below.