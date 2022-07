RZA and his alter-ego Bobby Digital go “Under The Sun” for the legendary Wu member’s latest single. Over the cinematic guitars and vocals by Cody Nierstedt, RZA tells the twisted tale of a young warrior’s journey. Off of his upcoming graphic novel and soundtrack, RZA Presents: Bobby Digital and The Pit of Snakes, which drops July 22nd.

You can stream “Under The Sun” below.