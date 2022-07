BLXST continues to push his popular project Before You Go. He gives fans the visual for his Rick Ross-featured track “Couldn’t Wait For It”. The video completes the storyline from his previous videos for “Every Good Girl”, “Never Was Wrong”, and “Be Forreal”. the Directed by madebyJAMES, the video follows the relationship between BLXST and his love interest, and he later meets up with Rick Ross.

Watch the “Couldn’t Wait For It” video below.