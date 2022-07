Rory from the New Rory & Mal podcast reaches in his A&R bag to deliver the first single from his upcoming project. He calls on Shelley FKA DRAM & Alex Isley for the smooth “I WANT YOU BUT YOU’LL NEVER KNOW”. Shelley & Alex say their silky vocals on the bouncy instrumental.

You can stream “I WANT YOU BUT YOU’LL NEVER KNOW” below and check Rory breaking down the session