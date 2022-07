As promised, Cardi B premieres her new single “Hot Shit” featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk. Produced by Tay Keith and Banbwoi, Cardi spits her “masculine” bars on her opening verse and infectious hook. Durk adds his spin the block flow , while Ye finishes things off with a dope finale.

You can stream “Hot Shit” below

***Updated with the official video.***