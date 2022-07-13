Music Video: Prodigy – You Will See

Prodigy’s estate will be releasing a posthumous album titled, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. Keeping P’s powerful message alive with the official video for the first single “You Will See”. Directed by DanTheMan. The visual features a collage of archive footage of Prodigy in action. Prodigy’s estate had this to say about the record:

“Five years ago our family suffered an immense loss. The music that Prodigy left behind is extremely precious to all of us. We felt the need and responsibility to hold on to it until we had the proper foundation to complete what he was working on and release it to the world. We hope his fans will enjoy and support our efforts as we move forward with this very personal and emotional process. ‘You Will See’ a treasure of new music from Prodigy, no doubt indeed.”

Watch the “You Will See” video below.

