Flo Milli’s follow-up to her popular 2020 project ho, why is you here? titled You Still Here, Ho? is set to drop on July 22th. After dropping the singles “Conceited”, “PBC”, “Ice Baby”, and “Roaring 20s”, she shares her latest release “No Face”. Flo also dropped a skit to go along with the record with a Love & Hip Hop parody.

You can stream “No Face” and watch the reality show parody below.