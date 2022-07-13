Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 83) “Toxic Triggers”

This week the guys chat about Brent Faiyaz’s new album, toxic traits, Rory’s new single (out now), best series-endings, Burna Boy’s new album, Westside Gunn’s new album, new Lloyd Banks, Meek Mill out of Roc Nation, dolphins in the Hudson River, Wireless Fest 2022, Drake sabotaging The Weeknd, Hunter Biden getting hacked, and much more!

00:00 – Start Of Show

05:00 – Kehlani At Pier 17

11:50 – New Brent Faiyaz

22:00 – Being Toxic

33:10 – Best Series – Endings / SPOILERS

47:00 – New Burna Boy

49:20 – New Westside Gunn

50:30 – New Lloyd Banks

52:30 – New RORY

1:03:15 – Meek Mill Wants Out Of Roc Nation?

1:09:20 – Wiresless Fest

1:15:35 – Drake “Sabotaged” The Weeknd

1:26:00 – Hunter Biden On Crack

