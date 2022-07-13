Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 83) “Toxic Triggers”

This week the guys chat about Brent Faiyaz’s new album, toxic traits, Rory’s new single (out now), best series-endings, Burna Boy’s new album, Westside Gunn’s new album, new Lloyd Banks, Meek Mill out of Roc Nation, dolphins in the Hudson River, Wireless Fest 2022, Drake sabotaging The Weeknd, Hunter Biden getting hacked, and much more!
00:00 – Start Of Show
05:00 – Kehlani At Pier 17
11:50 – New Brent Faiyaz
22:00 – Being Toxic
33:10 – Best Series – Endings / SPOILERS
47:00 – New Burna Boy
49:20 – New Westside Gunn
50:30 – New Lloyd Banks
52:30 – New RORY
1:03:15 – Meek Mill Wants Out Of Roc Nation?
1:09:20 – Wiresless Fest
1:15:35 – Drake “Sabotaged” The Weeknd
1:26:00 – Hunter Biden On Crack
