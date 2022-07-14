Music Video: Alicia Keys ft. Khalid & Lucky Daye – Come For Me (Unlocked)

Alicia Keys gives fans the official video for her single “Come For Me (Unlocked)” featuring Khalid and Lucky Daye. In the second clip, Alicia vibes with various outfits with her hypnotizing vocals while Khalid and Lucky Daye pop in and out of the misty sets. Off of AK’s eight studio album, Keys, which is split in the Original version produced by Alicia while he other half, Unlocked, is produced entirely by Mike WiLL-Made It. She also announced the deluxe album,Keys II to drop on August 12th.

Watch the “Come For Me (Unlocked)” video below.