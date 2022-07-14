Music Video: Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. Michael Kiwanuka – Aquamarine

With their Cheat Codes album set to drop on August 12th, Danger Mouse and Black Thought release the new single/video “Aquamarine” featuring English musician Michael Kiwanuka. Directed by George Muncey and Elliott Elderm, the visual features Black Thought spitting his prolific bars about human evolution and survival, while Kiwanuka sings his melodic and inspiring hook. Kiwanuka has this to say about the record:

“For “Aquamarine.” when I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path. I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around’. At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down.’ For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.”

You can stream “Aquamarine” below.