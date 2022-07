Muni Long is looking for her “Baby Boo” in her latest music video featuring Saweetie. In the vibrant clip, Muni Long moves her body to seduce an ice cream truck driver she matches with on a dating app, BLK. Saweetie goes to the bedroom with her love interest before the two ladies link up to judge a dance competition. The record samples the Ghost Town DJ’s 1996 hit single “My Boo”, off of Muni Long’s recent 5-track EP, Public Displays Of Affection Too.

Watch the “Baby Boo” video below.