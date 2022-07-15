EP Stream: DJ Premier – Hop 50 Vol. 1

Hip Hop turns 50 next year and with that Mass Appeal launches their #HipHop50 campaign. To help celebrate the campaign will feature a soundtrack that will feature a series of 10 EPs curated by DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike WiLL Made It, No I.D, Hit-Boy, Take a Daytrip, and Tainy.

DJ Premier kicks things of with his EP Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1. Featuring five new tracks featuring Nas, Joey Bada$$, Lil Wayne, Run the Jewels, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, and Rapsody.

Premo had this to say about the project:

“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program. Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50-years will bring.”

You can stream Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1 in its entirety below.