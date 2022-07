Calvin Harris premieres his latest video “Stay With Me” featuring Halsey, Pharrell Williams and Justin Timberlake. Halsey, Pharrell and JT sing of their joys of hanging with their love interest in the colorful clip. Off of Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which drops August 5th and will feature guest appearances by Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Lil Durk, Offset, Pusha T, Latto, Tinashe, Chloe, and more.

Watch the “Stay With Me” video below.