Music Video: Latto – Pu$$y

As he response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Latto gives fans her new female empowerment anthem, “Pussy”. Produced by Johnny Goldstein and directed by Sara Lacombe and Latto, she raps about the power of the pussy and takes a stand for feminism and equality. The visual features Latto relaxing at a lavish crib full of kittens and watching footage of protests on the tv. “Pussy” is Latto’s first new music since her recent appearances on Trina’s “Clap” and Lakeyah’s “Mind Yo Business“.

Watch the “Pussy” video below.