Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 84) “Stroking Egos”

This week the guys talk about Rory’s single release party, being too industry, stroking egos, Lloyd Bank’s listening party, Lauren London on Angie Martinez, Orlando Brown on Bow Wow, Jill Biden’s assumption of Latinos, Jay-Z’s retirement status, going to your Ex’s funeral, and much more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Start Of Show

00:44 – The People Of Iceland

03:30 – Rory’s Viral On TikTok

06:50 – Single Release Party Recap

09:50 – What Does It Mean To Be Industry?

23:00 – Lloyd Bank’s Listening Session

33:20 – Supreme Team Doc

37:55 – Lauren London On Angie Martinez’s Show

51:30 – Orlando Brown VS Bow Wow

57:00 – Jill Biden On Latinos

01:02:55 – Jay-Z’s Retirement Status

01:13:32 – R.I.P Tony Sirico

01:15:55 – R.I.P Ivana Trump

01:19:20 – Do You Go To An Ex’s Funeral?

01:25:50 – October World Weekend

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal