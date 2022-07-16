Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 84) “Stroking Egos”

This week the guys talk about Rory’s single release party, being too industry, stroking egos, Lloyd Bank’s listening party, Lauren London on Angie Martinez, Orlando Brown on Bow Wow, Jill Biden’s assumption of Latinos, Jay-Z’s retirement status, going to your Ex’s funeral, and much more!
Time Stamps:
00:00 – Start Of Show
00:44 – The People Of Iceland
03:30 – Rory’s Viral On TikTok
06:50 – Single Release Party Recap
09:50 – What Does It Mean To Be Industry?
23:00 – Lloyd Bank’s Listening Session
33:20 – Supreme Team Doc
37:55 – Lauren London On Angie Martinez’s Show
51:30 – Orlando Brown VS Bow Wow
57:00 – Jill Biden On Latinos
01:02:55 – Jay-Z’s Retirement Status
01:13:32 – R.I.P Tony Sirico
01:15:55 – R.I.P Ivana Trump
01:19:20 – Do You Go To An Ex’s Funeral?
01:25:50 – October World Weekend
