38 Spesh and Ransom for a hard hitting collab titled, “Last Gasp”. The two ride the Mayor, Ty Jamz & Bernard B Westwood-produced soul sample with their introspective look on their street life before they end it all.

“Last Gasp” is the first single off 38 Spesh’s upcoming album, 7 Shots, which drop August 19th.

You can stream “Last Gasp” below.