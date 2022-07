Mozzy holds it down in the official video for his new single “In My Face” featuring YG, 2 Chainz, and Saweetie. In the house party filled with baddies and dranks, Mozzy kicks thing off in the bedroom with a couple of hotties getting naughty. YG spits the hook on a couch full of twerkers, while 2 Chainz and Saweetie mingle in a room full of exotic dancers and cash. Off of Mozzy’s upcoming album Survivor’s Guilt, which drops July 22nd.

