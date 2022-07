After a brief hiatus, OVO Sound’s Roy Woods has announced that his long awaited sophomore album Mixed Emotions is set to drop on August 5th. He now premieres his latest single/video, “Bad Bad”. Here’s what he had to say about the record:

“It’s a song about when I learned to feel love again but realized that I wasn’t ready for what that came with. I fell for them and they fell for me, but we just couldn’t be.”

Watch the “Bad Bad” video below..