Music Video: Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller – Gotta Move On

Diddy gets the party started at Club Love in his new visual, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller. In the clip, Diddy and his entourage are greeted by Tiffany Haddish. He and Bryson bring the good vibes as party-goers dance under red lights and sip Ciroc and DeLeón. Featuring cameos by London On Da Track, Joie Chavis, Serayah, KenStarrrz, Diddy’s sons Quincy Brown, Justin and Christian “King” Combs, and more. “Gotta Move On” is the first single off Diddy’s upcoming album, which will be released through his newly launched label Love Records / Motown.

Watch the “Gotta Move On” video below.