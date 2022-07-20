New Music: Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud ft. Conway The Machine & Big Body Bes – Helicopter Homicide

Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud link up for their new single, “Helicopter Homicide” featuring Conway The Machine and Big Body Bes. Fraud drops the laid back instrumental, while Jay, Conway, and Bes flex their lyrical muscle with Fraud calling it “clash of three titans”. Harry Fraud had this to say about the record:

“I wanted to make the beat something that was ever-evolving so it could keep up with what these guys were inevitably going to do vocally…KILL SHIT.”.

Jay Worthy adds:

“This track is real family here. All organic, we bout to smack ‘em upside the head; love the feel of this one.”

“Helicopter Homicide” is the first track off Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud joint project, You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check, which is set to drop on August 5th with guest appearances by Larry June, Curren$y, Kamaiyah, BandGang Lonnie Bands, MadeinTYO and A$AP Twelvyy.

You can stream “Helicopter Homicide” below.