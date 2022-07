Maxo Kream and Anderson .Paak link up for a new collab titled “The Vision”. Produced by Teej, Maxo kicks his flexing verse, while Anderson takes us to the moon on his verse. “The Vision” follows the Benny The Butcher-assisted “Football Heads” and “Jigga Dame“, which are all off Maxo’s upcoming deluxe edition of his album Weight Of The World.

You can stream “The Vision” below.