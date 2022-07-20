Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 85) “Air Pockets & G Shocks”

This episode the boys go over their weekends, and then discuss the upcoming OVO Fest (and its ticket prices). They then discuss the death (or so they wish) of the Instagram “challenge”, and Mal tries to describe how to identify a crazy woman. Mal gives fashion do’s and dont’s, and then they go into new music. They also speak on bringing back classic baby names, cyber bullying, sports takes, + more!

Time Stamps:

00:00 – Start Of Show

00:43 – Weekend Recap

06:45 – Ye No Longer In Rolling Loud

12:10 – OVO Fest Tickets Are WILD

18:30 – We’re Running Out Of “Challenges”

31:20 – Nick Cannon’s Engaged

35:00 – Wearing G-Shocks In 2022

49:05 – New Music

49:20 – Ne-Yo Album

52:40 – New Rowdy Rebel

55:40 – New Lloyd Banks

58:20 – Steve Lacy

1:02:55 – Bringing Back Old Names

1:07:40 – Cyber Bullying

1:17:25 – KD To The Suns?

1:22:45 – Juan Soto Declines Mega Million Contract

