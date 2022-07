Dreamville Records continue to push their project DJ Drama’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape with the official video to the new single “Stick” from JID and J.Cole featuring Kenny Mason and Sheck Wes. Directed by Waboosh and Onda, the vivid clip features the four taking over the city with an arsenal of firearms, choppers, boats, and more.

Watch the “Stick” video below