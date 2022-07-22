Album Stream: Joey Bada$$ – 2000

Following his acting roles in Power Book III: Raising Kanan and the Academy Award-winning short film Two Distant Strangers, Joey Bada$$ returns to the music with the release of his third studio album, 2000. Joey had this to say about the project titled:

“The album title serves as a reminder for the world that time is a concept and it’s really just been one long year since Joey and Pro Era exploded onto the scene in 2012”.

Featuring 14 new tracks and guest appearances by Diddy, Statik Selektah, Westside Gunn, JID, Larry June, Mike Will Made-It, Sean C & LV, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, Kirk Knight and Chuck Strangers.

You can stream 2000 in its entirety below



