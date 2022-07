Fresh off the release of CMG label’s compilation Gangsta Art last week, Mozzy turns around and gives fans his his first solo project on the label, Survivors Guilt. Featuring 15 new records and guest appearances by EST Gee, YG, Saweetie, 2 Chainz, Roddy Ricch, Blxst, 42 Dugg, Yo Gotti, Blac Youngsta, Shordie Shordie, Celly Ru, and E Mozzy.

You can stream Survivors Guilt in its entirety below.