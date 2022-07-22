New Music: DVSN – If I Get Caught

OVO Sound’s DVSN flip Jay-Z’s “Song Cry” for their new toxic anthem “If I Get Caught”. Produced by Nineteen85, Jermaine Dupri, and Bryan-Michael Cox, the record takes Jay’s line “I was just fucking them girls, I was gon’ be right back” line to another level. Jermaine Dupri post a text message from Jay Z about the record during sample clearance:

“I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than ‘Song Cry.’ I stand corrected. I just want a disclaimer that says that I said this song is wrong! Haaaaa And you’re good!”

You can stream the official video for “If I Get Caught” below.