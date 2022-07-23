Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 86) “R& Beard”

Rory & Mal are back on your DSP’s… and this time the team jumps right into the jokes. Our own beloved Mal became a video sensation over night, so of course they had to analyze his performance in the video. Rory also gives his opinion on what Cardi B could do to set her on the right sophomore album track, and then discuss the drama between SZA & TDE. They give Desus & Mero their flowers, & discuss French Montana’s comments on life insurance and rappers. They also address Rory’s very own music video appearance as well, + more!

Time Stamps –

00:00 – Start Of Show

02:00 – Rory’s NEW NEW Single Out

13:00 – Watching DVSN’s New Video Ft. Malicious Mal

46:40 – Teyana Taylor Directed The New Puff & Bryson Video

52:00 – Desus And Mero Split Ways After Almost A Decade (My Guts)

58:40 – Labels Taking Out Life Insurance On Artists?

1:11:14 – Rory’s ALSO A Video Vixen

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal

