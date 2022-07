Tha Dogg Pound’s Daz Dillinger and CNN’s Capone link up to release their long-awaited joint album, Guidelinez. Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Kurupt, N.O.R.E., Conway The Machine, Styles P, Curren$y, Havoc, Smif-N-Wessun, Mista F.A.B., M.O.P and more.

