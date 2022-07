Prequel to his upcoming album, The Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert, gives fans he new EP Red & White. Featuring 9 new tracks and no listed guest appearances. Red & White is Uzi’s first project since 2020, which featured the Future-collab album, Pluto x Baby Pluto and the chart-topping solo album, Eternal Atake, and the deluxe edition.

You can stream Red & White in its entirety below.