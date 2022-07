King Combs keeps his fathers famous catchphrase alive with the official video for his new single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black. The record samples Lil’ Kim and Lil’ Cease’s club banga “Crush On You”. King Combs and Kodak revive some vintage Bad Boy scenes as they vibe at a bar and on dance floor.

Watch the “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” video below.