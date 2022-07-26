EP Stream: Xavier Omär – b l u r r

Xavier Omär delivers his new EP b l u r r. This is his first body of work since 2020’s if You Feel. He ha this to say about the project

“Each time I search sonically, lyrically and visually to be able to give people something that’s not just a rehash of what they’ve heard before. I want to convey emotion in every lyric and note choice I make. Whether you already know my music or are hearing it for the first time, you can step in and absolutely connect with a feeling you may not have found the words for yet.”

b l u r r features six new songs contribution by Jay Versace, Oxthello, Sango, Savon, Kaelin Ellis, Stwo, Bizness Boi, Derelle Rideout, Pelham & Junior, Billy Blunt, Justin Crawford, ROM, and Shaan.

You can stream b l u r r in its entirety below.