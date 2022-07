French Montana and EST Gee hit the block in New York City for their new video, “Keep It Real”. Directed by Rook the Director, French and EST Gee vibe with the locals in the streets of the Bronx. They sit on top of a local deli, hit the courts at Dyckman Park, and mob through the streets with their crew. Off of French Montana and Harry Fraud’s joint project Montega.

Watch the “Keep It Real” video below.