Post Malone and Doja Cat have a joyous time in the visual for their collab, “I Like You (A Happier Song)”. Directed by child., the vibrant video features Post and Doja Cat frolicking in the flowers along with couples of many races and sexuality. Off of Post Malone’s latest project, 12 Carat Toothache.

