Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 552) “Winning The Breakup”

After an unexpected week off, Joe and the guys return and share their thoughts on all they’ve missed—recapping their week and the recent breakup of yet another podcast, Desus & Mero (39:00). Next, Ice covers the Rolling Loud festival (56:30), DVSN’s new song disappoints (1:10:30), and the new generation of R&B artists’ infatuation with being toxic (1:31:30). Lastly, the guy talks about Drake trolling Joe (2:11:35), Sports updates (2:34:45) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Zerimar – “Differently” Ice | Mon$ter & Big Flock – “Cappin” Parks | David Bars “Unorthodox” (Prod. Parks & Passport Gift) Ish | Jeremy Zucker – “comethru”