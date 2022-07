With their joint project, You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check, set to drop on August 5th, Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud team up with Bay Area’s Kamaiyah for their new collab “Good Lookin”. Jay Worthy says about the record:

“I love when me and sis do records, there is much more to come from us this year and this bop from Fraud is too crazy.”

You can stream “Good Lookin” below.