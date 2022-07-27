New Music: TOBi – That’s Alright

TOBi returns with his first release since his 2021 EP Shall I Continue?. This one is titled “That’s Alright”. TOBi rides the island vibe spittin’ game at his love interest. He had this to say about the record:

“I was in London earlier this year to watch the Ozwald Boateng fashion show and we decided to stay for a week. I’d been looking forward to getting in the studio with Sammy SoSo after hearing the tunes he made recently. As soon as we made this record, we both looked at each other excited because we knew we had something special. This one felt dope to make – I envisioned this being something my aunties and uncles could enjoy or friends at a party or wedding. I just wanted some feel-good energy for the summer, we deserve to enjoy life.“

You can stream “That’s Alright” below.