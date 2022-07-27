Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 87) “JackBoy”

We start this episode off with our usual very quick recap of the weekend, asking Mal how he is enjoying his viral fame, and then get into the drama of the Rolling Loud festival in Miami over the weekend. Rory & Mal then discuss some news from our great state of North Carolina and the police force of a small town, as well as a Brooklyn Bishop that was robbed during a live streamed sermon. Demaris’ then gives them some rapid fire questions to answer, which lead into conversations about conspiracies, the guys’ morning routines, graveyard NFT’s, + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal