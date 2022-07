Gucci Mane gives advice for everyone to stop “Dissin The Dead” with his new single/video. Shot by Omar The Jacob, the visual feature Gucci rocking hoodies that say “Long Live Dolph” and “R.I.P. Trouble”, hanging in an Atlanta cemetery as he addresses the disrespect of dead rappers. Produced by ATL Jacob, TM88, Akachi, DJ Plugg and Too Dope.This follows Wop’s collab with Lil Baby “All DZ Chainz”.

Watch the “Dissin The Dead” video below.