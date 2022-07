Nardo Wick and The Kid Laroi join forces for the official video to their new collab, “Burning Up”. Directed by Cole Bennett, Nardo and The Kid suit up and speak on their success as they speed boat in a river, sit on a bridge above a waterfall, blast through cash with leaf blowers, and riding motorcycles on a hillside. Off of Nardo’s Who Is Nardo Wick? (Deluxe).

Watch the “Burning Up” video below.