To keep things hot during the Summer, TDE’s REASON premieres the official video for his track “Barely Miss”. He had this to say about the visual

“Finally did somethin’ for myself! Final touches on this next one but it’s the best sh*t I’ve done so far!”

REASON mobs in the street in all black with some baddies wearing masks while kicking his deep bars.

Watch the “Barely Miss” video below.