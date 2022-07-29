Album Stream: Beyoncé – Renaissance

It’s been six long years since Beyoncé released her 2016 album Lemonade. She returns with the first of her trilogy, Renaissance Vol 1. She had this to say about the project:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Renaissance Vol 1 features 16 new tracks and guest appearances by The-Dream, Pharrell, Jay-Z, 070 Shake, Skrillex, Drake, Leven Kali, Nile Rodgers, and more.

Stream Renaissance Vol 1 in its entirety below.



