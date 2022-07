Quavo and Takeoff get an assist from Gucci Mane for their latest collab “Us vs. Them”. Produced by DJ Durel, Money Musik, Duce.6x and Eza, Unc, Phew, and Gucci body all competitors with their braggadocios flows. The Keemotion-directed visual features the three stunting in a parking garage full of fireworks and a couple baddies.

Watch the “Us vs. Them” video below.