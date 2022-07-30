Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 553) “Monetize This”

The pod wars continue, and Joe welcomes all smoke, addressing Peter Rosenberg’s most recent comments (9:30). Beyoncé delivers her latest album, RENAISSANCE (27:55), Jimmy Butler gets a new hairstyle (1:05:55), and Meek Mill is officially an independent artist (1:19:20). Kyler Murray and Zion Williamson’s introduce new contract structure in sports (1:44:15), Part of the Show segment (2:03:45) and PJ Morton joins the podcast (1:05:10). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP.: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Melii – “F.B.D.C” Ice | DaniLeigh – “Dead To Me” Parks | Girll Codee – “Codee World” Ish | Vedo & OG Parker – “Come First” (Ft. Baby Tate)