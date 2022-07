Calvin Harris spread love with his new single, “New To You” featuring Normani, Tinashe, and Offset. Over Calvin’s instrumental, Normani and Tinashe serenade their male counterparts with their silky vocals, while Offset kick his groovy verse. The follows Calvin’s previous release “Stay With Me” featuring Halsey, Justin Timberlake, and Pharrell. Off of the Calvin’s upcoming project Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, which drops August 5th.

You can stream “New To You” below.