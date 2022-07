Don Q is about his cash in his new video, “Name Drop” featuring Dusty Locane. Directed by Starr Mazi, the bold clip follows Don & Dusty spitting their gritty bars from a warehouse where the money is counted and bagged up, a hostage is being tormented, and baddies twerking. Off of Don Q’s latest album Corleone.

You can watch the “Name Drop” video below.