Meyhem Lauren and producer Daringer will be releasing their joint album Black Vladimir on August 26th. They follow their record “Broken Rubberbands” with the new Conway The Machine-featured “Red Pesto”. Over Daringer’s gritty instrumental, Mayhem and Conway trade grimey bars. Black Vladimir will also feature guest appearances by Action Bronson, Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Flee Lord, ELCamino, and Hologram.

You can stream “Red Pesto” below.

***Updated with the official video.***